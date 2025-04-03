Death toll in Myanmar’s quake reaches 3,085

The death toll from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085.

.The Information Team of the State Administration Council said on Thursday.

It added that 4,715 people were injured and 341 had been reported missing

Chinese rescuers are continuing search and rescue operations in hard-hit Mandalay, central Myanmar, following the deadly earthquake last week, and have so far rescued nine survivors from the rubble.

On Thursday afternoon, the second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar.

The second batch of aid supplies includes 800 tents, 2,000 blankets, 3,000 boxes of biscuits, 2,000 boxes of mineral water and other urgently needed supplies.

The first batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar on March 31.

