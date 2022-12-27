Death toll in Philippines flash flood rises to 15, as search continues for missing persons

The death toll in the Christmas day flash flood in southern Philippines has risen to over 15 while the search for those missing continues with the floodwaters receding, authorities said on Tuesday.

Most of the deaths, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, were caused by drowning from the floods after two days of heavy rains which began on Saturday and continued till Sunday and disrupted Christmas celebrations.

“The flooding affected more than 166,000 people, forcing more than 45,000 to take shelter in evacuation centres,” the Council said.

Head of the rescue operations, Carmelito Heray, in another statement, said the rescue efforts were continuing and the damage to agriculture was being assessed.

“The big damage here is livestock because their adult pigs, chickens, goats and cows are now gone,” Heray said.

