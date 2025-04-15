Death toll in Plateau attacks rise above 60 as community conducts mass burial (Photos)

The death toll in attacks on Monday morning by suspected militia on the Zike community in Kimakpa District Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, has risen above 60, with the community conducting a mass burial on Monday evening while searches are still ongoing in surrounding bushes for possible corpses.

National Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Danjuma Dickson Auta, told Ripples Nigeria that the attackers numbering over 100 and armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the community at about 2:45am on Monday morning and began shooting sporadically, killing anyone in sight including unharmed men, women and children, while also setting houses, churches, food barns, shops, and vehicles on fire.

Auta added that over 50 people sustained severe injuries from gunshots or while trying to escape the carnage.

“The Fulani militia invaded the Zike community at about 2:45am and started shooting sporadically, killing anyone in sight including old men, women, children and even breastfeeding babies.

“They were over 100 and carried sophisticated weapons and also burnt down houses, churches, food barns, shops, clinics and vehicles.

“As we speak, we have discovered over 60 corpses with many of them burnt beyond recognition. We have conducted a mass burial and as you can see, the whole community is in mourning. We have also organized a search party to comb the bushes for stray corpses.

“We are calling on the government and security agencies to come to our aid as this is beyond us and we do not have the power or capacity to confront these marauding killers.

“The people managed to contact security personnel on patrol in another community when the attackers invaded the village and started shooting.

“Though the security personnel engaged the invaders and succeeded in repelling the attackers, the damage had been already done,” Auta lamented.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Monday night, convened an expanded state security council meeting to address the escalating insecurity in the state.

According to Mutfwang in a statewide broadcast, the meeting which was held at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Jos, was to deliberate on the security situation, especially the “disturbing resurgence of attacks in Bassa and Bokkos LGAs with decisive measures aimed at restoring peace and preventing further bloodshed across the state.”

During the broadcast, Mutfwang said:

“Today, 14th April 2025, we have just concluded an expanded security council meeting comprising security chiefs and local government chairmen, convened in response to the attack that came to our attention early this morning.

“At around midnight, into the early hours of today, over a hundred bandits descended on one of the communities in Bassa Local Government Area, leaving behind a trail of destruction numerous lives lost and several houses destroyed.

“We have received detailed briefings from the heads of the various security agencies regarding the incident. We are working diligently to establish exactly what happened and why, so that we can respond appropriately and prevent such incidents in the future.

“At the moment, the situation in the area is relatively calm. We have engaged with the affected community, urging the people to remain calm and avoid any retaliatory actions that could further escalate tensions. We are grateful that the youths of the community listened to our appeal.

“We are currently considering far-reaching decisions aimed at preventing future occurrences. The details of some of these decisions will be shared during my broadcast tomorrow.

“In the meantime, I want to reassure the people of Plateau State that we are firmly in control of the situation, and we will go to any length necessary to prevent a recurrence.

“I also want to encourage citizens across the state: if you come across any intelligence no matter how insignificant it may seem please report it to the authorities. We are committed to protecting the sources of information, ensuring that no life is at jeopardy.

“We recognize that without timely and sufficient intelligence, we cannot respond as effectively as needed. By God’s grace, we are working to strengthen our capacity for intelligence gathering.

“Meanwhile , we continue to pray that God will comfort the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.”

