Death toll rises in US Consulate convoy attack as IG confirms 7 persons burnt beyond recognition

The casualty figure in the attack on the convoy of staff of the US Consulate in Anambra State has risen as the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, confirmed that seven persons were burnt beyond recognition in the attack.

Ripples Nigeria reports that earlier casualty figure had been put at four, with President Muhammadu Buhari, in a condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, saying two staff of the US Embassy and two policemen were killed.

However, IGP Baba, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed thay the seven victims were burnt beyond recognition while five others remain missing.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has condemned in its totality the callous attack on a United States Consulate convoy and the killing and burning beyond recognition of seven (7) persons including US Embassy local staff and Police Mobile Force Officers, and their vehicles, as well as the likely abduction of two (2) others, at Atani Osamale Road, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, who were visiting the area to assess its proneness to erosions as part of their humanitarian efforts.

Read also: Buhari condoles with families of US embassy staff killed in Anambra, others killed in Benue, Plateau

“The IGP, while expressing astonishment at the attack, described it as a clear indication of the attackers’ and/or non-state actors’ callousness and an act of wickedness to humanity, most especially to their kinsmen who have been considered to enjoy aids and palliatives from the attacked diplomats. The act is indeed evil and inhuman.

“The IGP has ordered an immediate full-scale investigation into the attacks and has charged the investigative team to ensure the culprits and their sponsors are arrested and brought to book at the earliest possible time.

“Similarly, the IGP warns all non-state actors to cease their nefarious actions as the Nigeria Police Force, in synergy with other security agencies, will not hesitate to clamp down on them and their sponsors to rid the nation of their unpatriotic and disruptive activities.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police, while commiserating with the US Consulate on the brazen murder and abduction of her local staff, and the families of the officers who paid the supreme price, assures that all hands are on deck to ensure the rescue of those abducted”, the statement read in part.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now