Deaths to mystery disease in Delta hits 30, as mother loses two children in one day

The mysterious disease killing people in Ute-Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North-East Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State has persisted for more than two weeks.

No less than 30 people have been reported dead as a result of the strange disease including two siblings.

The mother of the two siblings (boy and girl), a middle-age woman, Mrs Monica Emeke told newsmen that the situation was getting out of hand.

The state government had recently raised an alarm over the mysterious disease it said was killing youths within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.

As at the time the government raised the alarm last weekend, 15 persons had been killed.

But Mrs Emeke, who said the situation had continued to worsen, said her son, 26 and daughter 22, both died as a result of the disease after vomiting blood.

According to her, some other persons killed by the disease complained of fatigue, headache and feverish condition before they died either at home or at the hospital.

Lamenting that five persons recently died in one day in Ute Okpu, she said the disease was spreading to more neighbouring communities including Ute Erunu.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, following the directive of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa recently visited the communities in the company of a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health experts to collect samples for necessary clinical tests.

