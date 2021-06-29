Politics
Debate on passage of PIB to commence on Thursday
After a long wait, the Senate on Tuesday announced that debate will commence on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday.
This pronouncement was issued by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as contained in Tuesday’s order paper.
Lawan further implored the lawmakers to read and digest the report ahead of Thursday’s debate.
This was after the chairman of the panel, Senator Mohammed Sabo (Jigawa South West) submitted the committees’ report.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt disowns anti-press bills before Senate
“We will be considering the report on Thursday. We have today, tomorrow and Thursday to look at the report so that when we consider the report, we will be doing so on the basis of what we have been able to read from this very important report,” the Senate President stated.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....