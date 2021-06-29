Debate on passage of PIB to commence on Thursday

After a long wait, the Senate on Tuesday announced that debate will commence on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday.

This pronouncement was issued by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as contained in Tuesday’s order paper.

Lawan further implored the lawmakers to read and digest the report ahead of Thursday’s debate.

This was after the chairman of the panel, Senator Mohammed Sabo (Jigawa South West) submitted the committees’ report.

“We will be considering the report on Thursday. We have today, tomorrow and Thursday to look at the report so that when we consider the report, we will be doing so on the basis of what we have been able to read from this very important report,” the Senate President stated.

