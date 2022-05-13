DEBORAH: Don’t criticize Muslims for defending Prophet Muhammad —Chief Imam, Abuja Central Mosque

﻿

Professor Ibrahim Maqari, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday, waded into the ongoing discourse surrounding the murder of Deborah Samuel, at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto.

Deborah was beaten and burnt to death on allegations of blasphemy on Thursday.

The scholar who is said to be residing with her parents at Old Airport Road area of Sokoto metropolis, was accused of insulting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during a an argument with her colleagues in school.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued via his Facebook page, harped on the need for Muslims to defend the Prophet without any criticism.

“It should be known to everyone that we the Muslims have some redlines beyond which MUST NOT be crossed. The dignity of the Prophet (PBUH) is at the forefront of the redlines. If our grievances are not properly addressed, then we should not be criticized for addressing them ourselves,” the cleric noted.

Meanwhile, the school authority has announced the temporary closure of the institution following the incident.

