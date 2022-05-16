DEBORAH SAMUEL: CAN urges Christians to respect other religious beliefs

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday urged Christians across Nigeria to respect other religious beliefs in the country.

The CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, made the call when he featured in a programme on Arise TV.

He was reacting to the gruesome murder of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, by an angry mob for making insulting remarks at Prophet Muhammed.

The CAN President stressed the need for religious education in order to ensure mutual respect among people of different beliefs.

Ayokunle said: “I appeal to every Christian to respect the other religious groups around you. There is a need for religious education so you know what those around you don’t want and respect them. If there is mutual respect in this nation, there will be peace.

“In a situation where there is no mutual respect, it also does not also call for anybody to take unilateral action against anybody that has offended them. Report it appropriately. This is a civilised society; this is not the Stone Age.”

