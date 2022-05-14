DEBORAH SAMUEL: Tambuwal declares 24-hour curfew in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared a 24-hour curfew within the Sokoto metropolis in a bid to prevent breakout of violence over the murder of a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in the state, Deborah Samuel.

Samuel, a 200-level student of the college, was stoned to death on Thursday for alleged blasphemy.

The deceased was waylaid by an angry mob over an alleged insulting remark against Prophet Muhammed on social media.

Two persons had since been arrested by the police in connection with the student’s murder.

Some Muslim youths on Saturday morning organised a protest and demanded the release the suspects.

In a statement issued by his media aide, the governor said the decision to impose the curfew was aimed at preventing breakdown of law and order in the state.

Read also :DEBORAH: Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, says Muslims won’t condone disrespect of Prophet Muhammad

He said: “Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by Sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act, and also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto State to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis. Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe this measure with a view to the re-establishment of peace, law, and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint and for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now