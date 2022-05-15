DEBORAH: Sokoto gov’t extends resumption of schools by one week

The Sokoto State Government has extended the resumption of basic and secondary schools in the state by one week.

The schools were supposed to resume on Monday (tomorrow).

The extension was communicated by Malam Ibrahim Iya, spokesperson of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Sokoto, on Sunday.

He noted that the suspension was as a result of the 24-hour curfew declared by the state government, adding that all public and private schools are to resume on May 22.

The statement read: “This is to announce a change of dates in the resumption of basic schools across the state. The Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Bello How’s, directed all public and private schools to resume on May 22, for boarding and May 23, for day students.

“However, final year students who are supposed to begin their WAEC examination on Monday, 16th May, 2022, are not affected.

“Parents, teachers, SBMC’s and PTAs are expected to comply with the directive please.”

The government had on Saturday declared a 24-hour curfew on Sokoto metropolis to handle the protests by some youths demanding the release of suspects arrested in the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy.

The curfew was meant to allow the state government and security agencies conduct detailed investigationa into the unfortunate incident.

