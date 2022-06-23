Debtors to pay Access Bank, EcoBank, 10 others N23.9tr

Debtors including companies and individuals owed 12 commercial banks in the country N23.9 trillion as at the end of March last year.

The banks disclosed this in their financial report for the year ending December 31, 2021 submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Group and obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

The banks are Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, FCMB Group, First Bank, GTCO, Union Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, Ecobank Group, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling Bank, Unity Bank and Wema Bank Plc.

According to the report, Access Bank, Eco Bank and Zenith customers accounted for 48.97percent of the total loan and advances issued by the banks during the period.

The breakdown of the debts shows the following: Access Bank (N4.2tr), Eco Bank (N3.87tr), Zenith Bank (N3.05tr), First Bank (N3.05tr) and Fidelity (N1.82tr).

Others are – FCMB (N1.10tr), Union (N868.84bn), Wema (N450.83bn), Stanbic (N980.14bn), Sterling (N751.55bn) and Unity Bank (N301.37bn).

