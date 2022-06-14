Debut goals for Super Eagles delight Lookman, Dennis

Premier League duo of Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis have expressed their excitements after scoring their debut goals for the Nigeria senior men’s football team.

Lookman and Dennis were among the scorers in the 10-0 demolition of Sao Tome and Principe by the Super Eagles in an Aftica Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Monday.

Victor Osimhen scored four while Oghenekaro Etebo, Terem Moffi (a brace), and Moses Simon were also on target in the massive victory in Morocco.

The victory takes Nigeria to top of the group A of the qualifiers, having earlier won 2-1 over Sierra Leone in the opening game of the series last Thursday in Abuja.

Read Also: Osimhen scores four as Nigeria thrash Sao Tome 10-0 in AFCON qualifier

“Been waiting for this moment and yesterday (Monday) I scored my first goal for my nation Nigeria. Thank you to everyone for your support,” Lookman wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Leicester City forward recently joined the Super Eagles after world football governing body, FIFA, in February, approved his nationality switch from England.

Lookman has made four appearances for the team.

For Watford striker, Dennis, who scored the last goal in the 10-0 victory from the spot, it was a thing of joy to finally open his goal account for his country.

“First one for the Eagles. A priceless feeling,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dennis has made seven appearances for the senior national team.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now