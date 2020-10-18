Debut win with Spartak Moscow excites Moses

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses made a winning debut at Spartak Moscow over the weekend after completing a loan move from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on his sixth loan stint away from Chelsea since joining the club in 2012, signed a season-long loan deal with Spartak.

The Russian club defeated Khimki 3-2 in a league clash on Saturday as Moses made his first appearance.

Read Also: Victor Moses joins Spartak Moscow on sixth loan move from Chelsea

Delighted to make my debut for this great club! Great to start with a win yesterday, hopefully the start of many 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/EZm0sUh2Oz — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) October 18, 2020

Moses was brought on in the 55 minute of the game, as a replacement for Nail Umyarov.

The former Liverpool and Wigan winger will hope to make his first start when Spartak take on Yenisey in an Cup clash on Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions