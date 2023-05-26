Decision to allow Seun Kuti travel amid court case is lawful —Lawyer

The counsels representing popular musician Seun Kuti have informed that the decision to let the Afrobeat singer travel abroad to kickstart his European music tour was lawful.

This was made known by Femi Falana and Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika who both noted in separate statements that it was unlawful or illegal to allow Seun to travel to Switzerland on Thursday, May 25, 2023 amid his ongoing case with the police.

Falana said that the court Magistrate has ordered the police to send the case file to the Department of Public Prosecution and anytime Seun is required to stand his trial, he will appear in court.

He said; “Seun Kuti will stand his trial. Also, the Magistrate has ordered the police to send the case file to the Department of Public Prosecution. Anytime he is required to stand his trial, he will appear in court.

‘‘Seun Kuti is presumed innocent until the contrary is proven. As far as we’re concerned, once the state files a charge and a date is fixed for arraignment, he will be in court.

READ ALSO:Seun Kuti speaks out for first time after release from police detention

‘‘There’s nothing illegal about a person travelling out of the country while they’re on bail. The issue of depositing his passport was not one of the conditions for his bail.

‘‘As far as we’re concerned, once the state files a charge and a date is fixed for arraignment.” Falana added.

While commenting on the decision to allow Seun embark on his trip abroad, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika said that his client will be in court on July 3, 2023, and on each other day he’s required to appear.

Olumide-Fusika said; “He will surely be in court on July 3, 2023, and on each day he’s required to appear. It should, however, be noted that Mr Seun Kuti is not being prosecuted in court whether by the NPF or any other prosecuting authority. The DPP, after receiving and studying the police investigation file will decide the offences Mr Kuti is to be charged with. It is after being charged with specific offences that Mr Kuti will be arraigned to take his plea. If he pleads not guilty, trial dates will be set, and the trial will take place. If he pleads guilty, he will be sentenced to appropriate punishment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now