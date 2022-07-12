Decision to step down for Peter Obi in Labour Party’s presidential race deliberate – Utomi

The Convener of the National Consultative Forum, Prof. Pat Utomi, said on Tuesday he deliberately stepped down for the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, in the Labour Party presidential race.

Utomi, who stated this in the Channels Television programme, Politics Today, declared that the LP would shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

He said the LP has a much better structure than the country’s two biggest political parties.

Utomi said: “The Labour Party has a super structure, more than APC and PDP. The LP structure is built around the labour movement and civil society organisations.

“On election day, there will be at least 15 people at each polling unit for the Labour Party. I’m very confident that we’ll defeat the big two next year.”

More to come…

