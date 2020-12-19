Declare state of emergency over rise in herders’ attack, NBA tells FG

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has advised the federal government of Nigeria to declare a state of emergency due to the rise in herders’ attack in recent times.

The NBA made the call on Saturday in a statement issued by its Chairman, Benue State chapter, Barrister Justin Gbagir who was reacting to renewed armed herdsmen attacks on innocent people in the State and other parts of the country.

Gbagir issued the statement in the state capital of Makurdi during a solidarity visit to the Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom.

READ ALSO: NBA frowns at Buhari’s govt for hounding protesters, sponsors of #EndSARS

He called for the immediate establishment of a Victims’ Support Commission, empowered to cater and compensate victims of attacks in the country.

Speaking further during his visit, Gbagir also called on the Federal Government to establish the North Central Development Commission to rehabilitate parts of the region which have been affected by destruction caused by herdsmen and bandits.

Join the conversation

Opinions