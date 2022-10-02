Decomposed bodies of two women found buried in office of Kwara doctor, CMD, arrested for murder

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have discovered the decomposed bodies of two women in a shallow grave in the office of a medical doctor, Abass Adio Adebowale Adeyemi, in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who hails from Offa LGA of Kwara State, was arrested for killing a cab driver, Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere in Benin City, Edo State, and for absconding with the deceased’s vehicle.

The state police spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect also confessed to killing his girlfriend, one Ifeoluwa, who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin in 2021.

Okesanmi said the latest gruesome discovery was made after the newly posted State Commissioner of Police, CP Paul Odama, ordered a high-powered investigation into the case of a missing woman identified as Nofisat Halidu.

During investigation, the suspect, who is the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, led the team to the hospital where his office was forced opened.

The freshly cemented floor tiles in his office were broken and the remains of an unidentified woman were found buried in the shallow grave.

Further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another body of a lady later identified as the missing Nofisat Halidu, was discovered.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public of the result of an investigation ordered by CP Paul Odama psc (+) the newly posted Commissioner of Police Kwara State,” the statement read.

“On assumption of office, as commissioner of police Kwara State, while going through some petitions written by some citizens, a particular case struck the CP regarding a reported case of one missing lady by name Nofisat Halidu ‘F’ in Kaiama, Kaiama Local government area of Kwara State, on 21/11/2021.

“The CP immediately ordered the setting up of a high powered investigation team led by the deputy Commissioner of Police in the State CID, to unravel the mistry surrounding the kidnap case and other unresolved cases before his assumption of Office.

“Based on the CP order, investigation into the cases began yesterday 30/9/2022. Working on a lead provided by the arrest and confession of one Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale ‘M’ in Edo State confirming he killed one Ifeoluwa ‘F’ his girlfriend who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin sometimes in 2021 and her dead body later discovered in a bush in Alapa area of Ilorin where he dumped it.

“Incidentally, the said Doctor was the chief medical director of Kaiama general hospital, investigation led the team to Kaiama general hospital where the suspect’s office was forced opened, a cursory look at the office presented a suspicious sight of a freshly cemented floor tiles, curiously the tiles were broken and a gory sight welcomed the detectives, behold, lying inside the shallow grave was a decomposing carcass of an unidentified female.

“Further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another body of a lady later identified as the earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu ‘f’ identified by the husband, one Mr Halidu and other members of the community who were present at the scene at the time of the search.

“Other items recovered in the detained doctors office include, two telephone handsets found in the hand bag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer. Two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pants.

In furtherance of the investigation, the Kwara CP had contacted the Edo State Police Command requesting for the release of the suspect to the Kwara State Police Command to answer some questions regarding the discoveries in his office.

The CP emphasized that crimes and criminality would no longer be taken with levity, he advised criminal elements to pack their bags and baggages and relocate from Kwara State, telling them that there’s no space for crime in the state.

