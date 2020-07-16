Decomposing body of kidnap victim found in Port-Harcourt

The decomposing body of a kidnap victim identified as Ereba Dinabari, 38, has been found by the Police Command in Rivers.

The deceased was abducted on May 5, from his residence in the Woji area of Port Harcourt, and taken to a forest in Alesa community, Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

“Dinabari was taken to a forest and made to pay N1million as ransom for his release. But his abductors later refused to release him after collecting the ransom,” Mr Omoni said.

“The commander of the anti-kidnapping unit, who led operatives, stormed Alesa community and arrested two male suspects aged 23 and 25 years.

“The suspects later led police operatives to a forest in Alesa community, where we found the victim’s decomposing body tied to a tree.

“Operatives afterwards recovered a Toyota Spider vehicle that belonged to the victim,” he added.

The police spokesperson noted that the suspects had, confessed to have kidnapped several other residents around Woji, Abuloma, and Peter Odili areas in Port Harcourt, and that they will be charged to court at the end of investigation.

