Deduct judiciary funds from FAAC allocation, JUSUN implores FG | Ripples Nigeria

News
Deduct judiciary funds from FAAC allocation, JUSUN implores FG
The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has urged the Federal Government to deduct funds meant for state judiciaries from the May 2021 allocation from Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).
Ripples Nigeria gathered that this was sequel to a meeting of the JUSUN National Working Committee (NWC) held in Abuja on Wednesday after the conciliation meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and other stakeholders.
A copy of the communique, which was signed by its Deputy President and General Secretary, Emmanuel Abioye and I.M.Adetola respectively.
The NWC also resolved that besides beginning the deduction from May 2021 FAAC, the arrears must also be paid from October 2020 pay.
The Accountant General of the Federation should deduct from source from the Federation Account, the budgetary allocation submitted to him by the 36 states judiciaries in October 2020 and pay same directly to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for which the heads of courts of the 36 states would be paid, the JUSUN leadership suggested.
An excerpt from the communique reads, “The NWC in session agreed that the deduction be effected in May 2021 FAAC and with arrears from October 2020 inclusive.
“The NWC in session further unanimously agreed that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) cannot be negotiated, doctored, manipulated, and therefore must be obeyed.
“The NWC in session also agreed that the establishment of the funds’ management law must be put in place by the 36 states of the federation within the shortest possible time.”
READ ALSO: JUSUN seeks direct payment of allocation to state judiciaries
It, however, frowned at the document which emanated from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for not being consistent with the resolution arrived at with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.
“The NWC in session also agreed that if all the above demands are met, it will be a way of showing good faith, failure of which the ongoing industrial action continues,” the union insisted.
“The NWC in session recommends that the Fund Management Law should make provision for a penalty upon the Accountant General’s failure to pay to the different arms of government what is due and payable to them within seven days of getting the federal allocation.
“The NWC in session further strongly advocates that the Fund Management Law should be uniform across the states of the federation,” it said.
JUSUN had begun a nationwide strike on Tuesday, April 6, when the union directed all its members across the federation to shut down all courts after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum earlier given over the failure of the government to implement the law recognising financial autonomy for the judiciary.
