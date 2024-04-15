Deepening rift? Gov Fubara’s remarks stoke tensions in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, has ignited further controversy with a statement praising former governor Peter Odili.

The governor, who spoke at Ndoni Town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the state last weekend, said “one Odili with integrity is better than 1,000 people without integrity.”

He said: “I’ve said it before, and I’m saying it again: it doesn’t matter the number of people that stand with you.

“Even if you’re standing alone, no matter the side you’re standing, provided you are standing on the right side, maintain your stand. And we are happy to stand with Odili.

“We are also happy that he is standing with us. Even his person alone is giving people high blood pressure. They are restless, granting all sorts of media interviews.

“Why are they doing it? It is because the people that matter, the people that have what they claimed they have; integrity, are with us. That is the truth.

“So, if we have one person who has integrity and character, is it not better than having 1,000 persons with questionable character? So, we are happy to identify with him.”

This comment comes amidst a heated political climate in Rivers, marked by a public spat with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Decoding the Statement:

Fubara’s remarks can be interpreted in several ways. It could be seen as a veiled attack on the attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome WIke.

Alternatively, it might be a strategic attempt to rally support around Odili, a prominent figure in Rivers politics.

Impact on Political Landscape:

This statement is likely to exacerbate existing tensions between Fubara and Wike. Both leaders are considered heavyweights in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and potential contenders in future gubernatorial elections. Fubara’s comments could be seen as an attempt to consolidate power within the party by associating himself with Odili, who still enjoys significant influence.

Wider Implications:

The Governor’s statement transcends personal rivalries. It highlights a broader issue in Nigerian politics – the focus on personalities over policy. By emphasizing integrity without outlining concrete policy stances, Fubara’s comments do little to address the challenges facing Rivers State.

