Deeper Life School officials, students arraigned for alleged sexual abuse

During arraignment they pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse charges brought against them concerning an 11-year-old student.

The officials are Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, Joseph Ikenna, and Ndidi Solomon, the suspended principal of the school.

Two SS1 students of the school, both of them 13 years old, were also arraigned in the same court. The two also pleaded not guilty.

They were charged for conspiracy through the “indecent treatment of boys under fourteen and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 556 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38 Vol. 2 Laws of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria 2000”.

Their action is said to be an offence punishable under Section 218(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38 Vol. 2 Laws of State of Nigeria 2000.

The two students, according to the charges against them, are accused of committing “an act of gross indecency” by inserting their finger into the anus of the victim, a fellow student of the school.

The case was adjourned to January 20.

