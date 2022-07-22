Defeat in Osun guber election a temporary setback for APC – Gov Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, said on Friday, his defeat in last weekend’s governorship election was a temporary setback for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who addressed political appointees and party leaders a meeting held at the Government House in Osogbo, described the defeat as a test from God.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, won the Osun State governorship election held across the 30 local government areas of the state last Saturday after polling 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent who recorded 375,027 votes.

In his address, Oyetola charged the party members to return to their various wards and continue regular party activities.

He stressed the defeat must not distract them and other party stakeholders from the bigger project ahead.

The governor also revealed that security agents had been directed to maintain law and order in the state.

He said: “I heard rumours by the PDP and their supports that I ran away after the election result was announced. The PDP also claimed I am trying to convert government assets to mine. Forget about them, they are simply playing to the gallery.

“I summoned all of you here to assure you that the present situation is just a temporary setback. It is a test of our resolve by God and we will continue to stand by him. Ours is God’s project and we shall not despair.

“Go back to your various units and wards across the state and continue with regular party activities, hold your meetings regularly. We have bigger projects ahead and we must not allow this temporary setback to distract us.”

