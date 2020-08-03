Defeated candidate, Adesina, calls for cancellation of NBA election

One of the candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential election, Dele Adesina (SAN) has called for the cancellation of the election won by Olumide Akpata.

Adesina called for the cancellation in a petition he sent to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the association.

Akpata had defeated Adesina and Babatunde Ajibade to emerge the 30th President of the NBA.

Adesina alleged in the petition that the election was marred by over-voting, disenfranchisement of some eligible voters, and non-compliance with the provisions of the NBA constitution.

He said: “I urge the members of the Board of Trustees of the NBA to intervene and right these wrongs and save the NBA from condemnation and destruction. I believe that leaders must do things right and/or ensure that things are done right. It is needless to say, Mr Chairman and other members of the Board of Trustees of the NBA, that if the process is wrong, the product cannot be right. If the election process is wrongful and unconstitutional, the outcome must suffer the same fate and be cancelled.

“Since 2016 when this electronic voting system started, there have been consistent allegations of system manipulation and rigging which has resulted in litigation over NBA elections. As at today, a criminal action arising from the NBA Election of 2018 is still pending at the Federal High Court. This is a shame to all of us without exception. Patriotism must guide our aspirations and our conscience must always be our companion. The time has come to regain the integrity of the Nigerian Bar Association by putting an end to unconstitutional and fraudulent elections in our association.”

