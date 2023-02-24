Sports
Defeating Barcelona shows Man United ‘can beat anyone’ —Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United’s Europa League victory over Barcelona shows they “can beat anyone.”
United added Barcelona to a list of statement wins this season that already includes Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Accordimg to ESPN, Ten Hag’s team are still in four competitions this season, and the Dutchman insists they won’t fear anyone they might face between now and May.
“You need results to get that strong belief,” Ten Hag said.
“I think this is another step because when you can beat Barcelona, one of the best teams in this moment in Europe, then your belief can be really strong then you are able to beat anyone.”
READ ALSO:Man Utd beat Barca to reach Europa League last-16, Di Maria fires Juve through
“It was a magnificent night,” he added. “I think it is brilliant when you can beat Barcelona, eight points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga, and we have seen in this week Real Madrid playing. We did a magnificent performance and we have to take it with us in the season, take it with us in the belief that we can win big games.”
It was a fantastic second-half display on Thursday that was imbued with determination, confidence and had a battling quality that was sorely lacking at United last season. Therefore, it was no suprise that Ten Hag praised the character of his players after the match.
“I think we have great personalities in this team, starting with David [de Gea], Rapha [Varane], Licha [Martinez], Casemiro, Bruno [Fernandes], such winning types. We have even more.
“Everyone has such a strong belief in this team and the fight in this team. You can see it with the subs, they are coming on and bringing energy and quality and a different dynamic in games. I think all the subs, not only in this game, but in many games before, did brilliant.”
