Defect with me to APC or resign, Gov Eno tells cabinet members

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reportedly instructed members of his cabinet to either join him in defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or tender their resignations.

The bold directive was reportedly issued on Thursday during the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, where the governor confirmed his intention to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Sources familiar with the meeting revealed that Governor Eno did not mince words about his political realignment, stating: “Anybody who claims he is not aware of my intention to leave the PDP is still living in the 18th century,” he declared.

According to the governor, his decision stems from a growing admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership style and a desire to forge a closer working relationship with the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: South-West governors launch ambitious economic agenda to drive regional growth

Governor Eno further issued a strong message to his appointees, stressing that he has no room for negotiation with those unwilling to follow his political lead.

“Apart from elected officials like House of Assembly members and Local Government Chairmen, I have nothing to negotiate with you,” he said.

He warned that any attempt by his current appointees to remain in the PDP and challenge his influence would be futile, asserting: “Let me tell you, anybody who believes that when I leave the PDP he will use the party structure to fight me is lying, because I will still control the PDP structure.”

