Defection of factional group will not change PDP misfortune in Lagos – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos said on Sunday the defection of members of the Lagos4Lagos movement to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not change the main opposition party’s misfortune in the state.

Members of the group led by one Olajide Adediran aka Jandon completed their defection to the PDP at a forum attended by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in the state.

The APC spokesman in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, who reacted to the development during a chat with journalists, said PDP would still lose in the state despite the move by Lagos4Lagos group.

He said: “There is nothing that is going to happen that will change the fortune of the PDP. They have always lost, it is in their DNA. So, they will lose again.

“So, they are moving to nothing, we will meet at the polls. I can assure you they would not even win a single ward in the state.

READ ALSO: PDP appoints caretaker committee for Lagos

“The defectors have always been in the opposition anyway. We have always believed that they were acting a script. There is a limit to hypocrisy that is not sustainable.

“No one plays opposition within the ruling party and hopes to sustain that. So, it is a good thing that they have finally moved on.

“We are happy that in some of their interviews, they promised to resurrect a dead party. I believe resurrection is left for Almighty God.

“It is good they are mixing and fraternising with the dead now, which is a good thing for them. For us, we are not going to miss them.”

