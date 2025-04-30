Defections motivated by personal interests, not national vision – YPP

The National Chairman of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Bishop Amakiri, said on Wednesday defections by politicians across platforms in Nigeria were driven by personal ambition than national interest.

Amakiri stated this in a Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief.

He was reacting to the recent defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other political leaders in the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The YPP chairman described the gale of defections as “political interest defection” rather than genuine people-focused realignment.

He said: “Political defection is a natural part of Nigeria’s democratic space. The motives behind these often reveal deeper issues about the state of governance and leadership priorities in the country.

“The truth of the matter is that around the political space, you can’t take away people moving from one party to another,” he said. “But in this context, I will say there are two things: political interest defection and people’s interest projection.

“Those who push the agenda of political interest defection are always thinking about the next election and not the next generation.

“They prioritise politics over governance. Once they feel they can’t advance their political agenda within a party, they move elsewhere.”

