Defence chief, Irabor, claims attackers of Owo church have been arrested

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, on Tuesday claimed that terrorists who attacked a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, killing several worshippers have been arrested.

Irabor spoke at a meeting with editors and media executives in Abuja.

The gunmen had stormed the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where they killed more than 40 people.

Irabor, however, said the arrested suspects would be paraded after necessary investigation had been concluded.

He said, “Within the last time we met, we have recorded remarkable achievement. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on Kuje correctional center as well as what has been reported in the past the attack on the presidential convoy”, he said.

“Also, the Owo incident which was intended to bring men and women of the armed forces to present them in a form and shape that make it to look as if the nation is on a siege. We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind. I will like to say that in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country”, Irabor added.

