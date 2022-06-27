Defence Chief, Irabor, faults Zamfara govt’s call for residents to bear arms

General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Monday, criticized the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, for urging his citizens to arm themselves against bandits.

Irabor said that the call was improper because the problems were being handled by the military and other security organizations.

The CDS addressed reporters on the issue at the start of the Joint Exercise for the National Defence College and War Colleges of the Nigerian Armed Forces, code-named “Exercise Grand Nationale,” in Abuja.

Irabor claimed that he was still trying to comprehend the rationale behind the mandate by the Zamfara Government.

However, he asserted that it was the Attorney General of the Federation’s duty to review the laws and the constitution to determine whether the governor had such authority.

“I believe that, in my view, it is not the right way to go.

“Of course, there are actions that members of the security agencies and the armed forces, in particular, the police and other security agencies, are doing to address insecurity in Zamfara and environs.

“Beyond that, of course, there are other legal issues, other issues of governance, issues that the government could have addressed using the instrumentality of the law that are available for him to bring greater peace and security.

“But like I said, I do not intend to say much about it, but I believe that the Federal Government, using the Attorney General, will look at the details of that press release and give further instruction.

Read also:‘Owo church attack will not demean improvements in security,’ Defence chief, Irabor claims

“If what I read is true, I do not also think that the governor has the power to instruct the commissioner of police to issue licenses, because the commissioner of police does not have the powers to issue licenses,” Irabor explained.

Irabor asserted that the armed forces were merely a tool for carrying out policy and that they did not follow orders from state administrations.

“I believe that what we are doing in Zamfara and of course, across the states of the federation, is in deference to the provisions of the constitution.

“So, we are there because we are there to give support to the civil authority, in this case, the police.

“We do not need to restate what the issues are that have led to the deployment of military across the country but then, like I said, we are doing the very best to ensure that peace returns to every part of the country,” he said.

Amid ceaseless attacks in most parts of the country, the Zamfara State government, on Sunday, directed residents to arm themselves against bandits.

The state authority ordered the Commissioner of Police to issue gun licence to those eligible and prepared to bear arms.

A statement credited to Ibrahim Dosara, Commissioner of Information, said it became expedient to facilitate securing of basic weapons for the people in order to defend themselves.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now