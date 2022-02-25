News
Defence chief rules out coup in Nigeria, warns politicians against tempting military
The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Friday members of the Nigerian armed forces have no plan to stage coup in the country.
The CDS, who stated this at a virtual media briefing coordinated from the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said the military would continue to educate its personnel on the need to shun temptations to stage coups in the country.
Irabor urged politicians to desist from luring military personnel into political matters.
Several countries in West Africa, notably Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali had witnessed the overthrow of democratically elected governments in the last two years.
He said: “The leadership of the Nigerian armed forces is imploring politicians to leave us alone, do not mix us up with issues that have to do with politics. They should not use political inclinations and persuasions to want to lure anybody from the armed forces into the idea of having to undertake coups and all.
“The men and women of the Nigerian armed forces have nothing whatsoever to do with anything that has to do with coup. We have learnt our lessons over the years and we have come to the realization that coups will do us more harm than good.
“Therefore, we are educating everyone under our command that there is no reason whatsoever for anyone to contemplate staging a coup or any other unconstitutional measures against the government.”
