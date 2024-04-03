Defence Chief vows to find killers of soldiers in Delta, addresses public concerns

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, on Wednesday addressed the recent killing of a commanding officer and soldiers deployed to quell communal unrest in Delta State.

General Musa who spoke when he appeared on AriseTV’s Morning Show emphasized the unacceptable nature of the attack, stating that “any acts of vandalism and criminality were completely eradicated from the Delta region” and that the deceased “was a very dedicated officer.”

He expressed appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s authorization to apprehend the culprits.

“Any acts of vandalism and criminality were completely eradicated from the Delta region and the commanding officer was a very dedicated officer. So for him to be killed is unacceptable and we are happy that the CIC, President Bola Tinubu, has given us the mandate to apprehend the culprits.

“Some comments from the public have been made from a lack of understanding; there will be a joint investigation team once arrests are made with the constitution of the joint task force which will ensure fairness.

“That officer didn’t go armed to quell the unrest in Delta which led to their murder by the criminals; all Nigerians must stand against this,” he noted.

The interview also addressed public concerns surrounding the military’s response.

General Musa further addressed the Urhobo community, stating, “the Urhobo leaders cannot say they are unaware of what is going on”, even as he clarified that while the military will not “flatten the community,” there’s a belief that “the majority of the people knew what was going on and were complicit.”

The Army Chief’s interview sheds light on the military’s perspective on the Delta tragedy and their commitment to finding the perpetrators. It also highlights potential tensions between the military and the affected community. The promised joint investigation could be crucial in restoring trust and ensuring a fair outcome.

The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State while on a peace mission to the OKUAMA community in BOMADI LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March 2024. The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers.

