Defence counsel’s Ill-health stalls ex-Gov Aliyu’s trial for alleged N2b fraud

Absence of one of the defence counsels on Monday stalled the alleged N2billion trial of the former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, at the Federal High Court, Minna, on Monday.

Justice A.B. Aliyu was forced to adjourn the case till January 18 and 19 next year after Mamman Mike Osman, the counsel to the former governor’s chief of staff, Umar Gado Nasko, was declared ill.

However, the prosecution counsel, G.O Adebola, rejected the application for the adjournment of the case on health ground, saying he went to a great length to bring witnesses from Abuja and Port Harcourt and other places to the court.

However, the ex-governor’s counsel, Musa Sulaiman, supported the application for adjournment of the case.

The counsel said he was not aware of any human being that is immune to sickness.

Justice Aliyu ruled the matter in favour of the defence counsel.

The EFCC arraigned Aliyu and Nasko on an amended three-count charge of breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

Although the matter was struck out on June 19, it was relisted on October 27 and adjourned till this Monday for hearing.

