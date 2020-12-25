Defence headquarters claims troops killed 38 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) claimed on Friday that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had killed 38 suspected bandits in separate operations in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the operations were carried out by the air component unit of Operation Hadarin Daji on Tuesday.

He said intelligence reports indicated that a group of bandits who were armed with high calibre weapons had rustled some cattle and attacked commuters along the Batsari-Jibia road.

According to him, the bandits who retreated with the livestock towards Garin Labo were tracked by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack helicopter as they headed towards Runka Forest.

Enenche said: “The helicopter unleashed a heavy barrage of rocket fire on the bandits, killing no fewer than 21 of them as later confirmed by human intelligence sources.”

He also disclosed that an attack helicopter on a reconnaissance mission over the Tsambre Hill and Dunya Forest area of Katsina State spotted another group of bandits in the forest and killed 17 hoodlums in airstrikes.

