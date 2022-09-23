Metro
Defence Headquarters claims troops killed 38 ISWAP terrorists
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has claimed that about 38 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the dreaded Sambisa Forest in Borno State have been killed in the last two weeks by troops.
DHQ said the troops in the various theatre of operations used tactical ambush, and that they conducted several kinetic and non-kinetic operations with significant results recorded.
Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, Director of the Defence Media Operations (DMO), during a brief with journalists on Thursday, stressed that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained aggressive operations to deny terrorists further freedom of action.
According to him: “In furtherance to this, troops conducted fighting patrols, ambushes and clearance operations at communities, villages and towns in Kukawa, Monguno, Kaga, Dikwa, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Mafa, Konguda, Bama and Guzamala local councils, all in Borno State.
Read also: DHQ says troops arrested Boko Haram logistics supplier, eliminated over 250 terrorists, rescue three Chibok girls
“Of significance was the neutralisation of two key Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP commanders on September 12 and 15, 2022, identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida (A Qaid), at Parisu and Sheruri general area in Sambisa Forest respectively.
“Consequently, within the period in review, troops neutralised 36 terrorists, rescued 130 civilians and arrested 46 suspected Boko Haram terrorists as well as 12 suspected Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP logistic suppliers.
Furthermore, 21 AK-47 rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special, two RPG bombs, 25 dane-guns, four unexplosive ordinance store, two bandoliers, 10 solar panels, 23 bicycles, 10 motorcycles, one tricycle, 19 cell phones, 28 torch-lights, bags of assorted grains, 122 rustled sheep and N203,125 were recovered, among other items.”
Similarly, the Defence Headquarters said it recorded the deaths of seven Boko Haram terrorists killed by troops in Kayamla Village of Konduga Local Council of Borno State.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the insurgents were neutralised on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in an ambush of 73 battalion in collaboration with civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Kayamla.
By Mohammed Taoheed…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...