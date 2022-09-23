Defence Headquarters claims troops killed 38 ISWAP terrorists

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has claimed that about 38 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the dreaded Sambisa Forest in Borno State have been killed in the last two weeks by troops.

DHQ said the troops in the various theatre of operations used tactical ambush, and that they conducted several kinetic and non-kinetic operations with significant results recorded.

Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, Director of the Defence Media Operations (DMO), during a brief with journalists on Thursday, stressed that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained aggressive operations to deny terrorists further freedom of action.

According to him: “In furtherance to this, troops conducted fighting patrols, ambushes and clearance operations at communities, villages and towns in Kukawa, Monguno, Kaga, Dikwa, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Mafa, Konguda, Bama and Guzamala local councils, all in Borno State.

“Of significance was the neutralisation of two key Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP commanders on September 12 and 15, 2022, identified as Abu Asiya and Abu Ubaida (A Qaid), at Parisu and Sheruri general area in Sambisa Forest respectively.

“Consequently, within the period in review, troops neutralised 36 terrorists, rescued 130 civilians and arrested 46 suspected Boko Haram terrorists as well as 12 suspected Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP logistic suppliers.

Furthermore, 21 AK-47 rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special, two RPG bombs, 25 dane-guns, four unexplosive ordinance store, two bandoliers, 10 solar panels, 23 bicycles, 10 motorcycles, one tricycle, 19 cell phones, 28 torch-lights, bags of assorted grains, 122 rustled sheep and N203,125 were recovered, among other items.”

Similarly, the Defence Headquarters said it recorded the deaths of seven Boko Haram terrorists killed by troops in Kayamla Village of Konduga Local Council of Borno State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the insurgents were neutralised on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in an ambush of 73 battalion in collaboration with civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Kayamla.

