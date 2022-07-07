Defence headquarters claims troops killed 5 suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday troops of the 24 Task Force Brigade operating under Operation Hadin Kai have killed five suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the terrorists were killed during a gun duel with troops at Gama village on July 3.

He said the troops recovered two AK47 rifles, three Dane guns, two AK47 magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and seven locally fabricated rounds of 7.62mm ammunition during the operation.

He added that four cell phones, three ATM cards and several bags of assorted foodstuff were also recovered from the insurgents.

The statement read: “ Also, troops of Nigerian Navy Ship ‘Okpabana’ of Operation Delta Safe on July 5 rescued the 16 meters surfer passenger boat MV NUE SWIFT belonging to Lagos based oil service company.

“The troops responded to a distress message about propulsion of a boat on transit.

“The boat lost her propelling ability at Agbara Platform while transiting from Forcados to Bonny Mooring and drifted for 32 hours before it was rescued.

“The crew and boat were handed over to Forward Base Operation Bonny on Wednesday.

“The military high command commends troops in the frontlines for their timely interventions, encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”

