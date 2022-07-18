Defence Headquarters claims troops killed 5 terrorists in Benue, Katsina

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Monday troops killed at least five terrorists during separate operations in Katsina and Benue States.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed three terrorists in Benue while their counterparts from Operation Hadarin Daji killed two others in Katsina.

The terrorists, according to him, engaged the troops in gun duels after sighting them during separate operations in the two states.

He added that 24 motorcycles and various arms and ammunition recovered during the operations.

The statement read: “Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, in a fierce battle, eliminated terrorists. On July 15, 2022, based on credible intelligence, the troops conducted a raid operation at Chito general area, Sankera Council Ward in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and in the process, came in contact with suspected bandits.

“ The bandits, on sighting the advancing troops, fired in the direction of the troops. The troops responded with heavy and superior firepower and neutralised three bandits, while others escaped. The troops searched the bandits’ hideout and recovered 18 motorcycles used by the bandits to terrorise the general area.

“In another, the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in a special operation in the early hours of July 17, 2022, conducted an operation at Palale-Jaja village in Jibia LGA of Katsina State and made contact with terrorists.

“The troops engaged them and neutralised two terrorists. Items recovered include two AK 47 rifles, two magazines, 16x rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles, two phones, one clipper, and some packets of tramadol drug, among other items.”

