Defence Headquarters claims troops killed scores of Boko Haram fighters in Borno

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Tuesday that troops of Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole had killed scores of suspected Boko Haram fighters during raids on the terrorists’ hideouts in Sambisa forest and Yale areas of Borno.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the raids on the terrorists’ den were carried out by troops on Monday.

According to him, the air interdiction missions destroyed some dwellings of Boko Haram leaders in the Sambisa forest area and a settlement located at about 1.7 Kilometre East of Yale in Borno.

He said the operations were undertaken after credible intelligence and series of aerial surveillance missions on the Boko Haram enclaves in the two locations.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 23 Boko Haram fighters, six soldiers injured in Borno

Enenche said: “This indicated that some terrorists that carried out recent attacks against innocent civilians were harboured in makeshift structures in the areas.

“The military dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the Boko Haram hideouts in the areas.

“The attack aircraft, while taking turns to engage the targets, delivered lethal bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures and the killing of several terrorists.”

Suspected Boko Haram fighters had last Saturday killed at least 43 persons in horrific attacks on harmless farmers in Zarbamari, Jere local government area of Borno State.

Join the conversation

Opinions