Defence HQ blows hot, vows to track down bandits who invaded NDA

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has vowed to track down the bandits who invaded the barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State in the early hours of Tuesday, where two senior Army officers were killed and one was abducted.

In a statement signed on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, by the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, the CDS said the bandits “who breached the perimeter fence went straight to the officers’ living quarters and started shooting sporadically at the NDA” will have themselves to blame for the daring attack on a military formation.

Gen. Irabor who condoled with the families of the deceased officers, said henceforth, the security of the NDA communities would been beefed up while operations are ongoing in the general area.

He added that all efforts have been intensified by troops and they are currently combing the entire locations in search and rescue mission for the adducted officers.

The statement which was sighted by Ripples Nigeria reads:

“The gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in joint operations are in hot pursuit of armed bandits that attacked the officers’ quarters of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), in Kaduna early hours of 24 August, 2021.

READ ALSO: NDA reacts to bandits attack on Kaduna barracks

“The bandits who sneaked in after breaching the perimeter fence and went straight to the officer’s living quarters and started shooting sporadically.

“Unfortunately, two brave and gallant officers paid the supreme price while one other officer was abducted by the bandits during the process.

“All efforts have been intensified by troops who are currently combing the entire locations in search and rescue missions for the abducted officers.

“The Commandant, NDA, as well as the HQ 1 Division, with the support of NAF, are presently in a coordinated joint operation to search and rescue the abducted officer and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) wishes to use this medium to condole with the families of the deceased officers, and thanked troops for their quick response.

“The CDS also wishes to assure the NDA communities of their safety as security has been beefed up while operations are ongoing in the general area. Further details will be released later.”

Join the conversation

Opinions