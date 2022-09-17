Defence HQ denies Amnesty report of alleged sabotage in North-East

The Nigerian military allegedly been the subject of Amnesty International’s false accusations of transgressions in the fight against terrorism in the North East, according to the Defence Headquarters.

DHQ criticized a report that allegedly revived an old press release from Operation Lafiya Dole and embellished it to make it appear as though it was a current report in the theater of operations, while noting that troops have continued to carry out their constitutional roles professionally in operational environments.

Major General Jimmy Akpor, Director of Defence Information, revealed this information on Saturday.

He said that as a result of efforts to purge the North East of criminal elements, the military’s goal of completely crushing the insurgency in the region is within reach.

Gen Akpor said, “As Director Defence Information, I am not aware of any accusation by Amnesty International (AI) of supposed breaches by our troops in the North East.

“I did not also grant the so-called Defence Times Africa any interview; I did not also give a Press Release on such an issue. How can I, in my position, be referring to the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai as Operation Lafiya Dole, at this stage.

“Where did the Defence Times Africa get the Press Release? Why resurrect an old Press Release of OP Lafiya Dole period?

“No matter the intention therefore, it is unprofessional to ascribe something to someone whom you have not contacted. Everyone needs to be guided.

“Yes, it is true that, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have continued to carry out their constitutional roles professionally, even in asymmetric operational environments.

“Accordingly, military objective of total defeat of the insurgency in the North East, is in sight.

“Socio-economic life is gradually returning to all parts of the North East. These are cherry news that can be reported.”

This is not the first time Amnesty has accused the Nigerian military of human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and other human right offences.

Such allegations by the organisation has been issued on a consistent basis since the commencement of the war against terrorism in the North-East

