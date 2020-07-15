Defence Hq vows to probe viral video of naval rating alleging ill-treatment by senior officer

The Nigerian Defence headqurters has commenced investigation into a viral video by a Naval rating alleging ill-treatment by a senior Naval officer.

The military authorities disclosed this in a statement by Maj. Gen. John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters on Tuesday.

He said the attention of the army had been drawn to the video trending in some quarters alleging maltreatment of one Seaman Haruna Goshit (a naval rating) by a senior naval officer.

The junior officer in the video, had lamented an alleged ill-treatment as an orderly in the hands of a senior Navy officer, Rear Admiral I.O Mohammed.

READ ALSO: ‘The Navy has failed me the way they failed Nigerians’, junior navy official cries out over ill treatment as orderly (Video)

In the video which lasted nearly twenty minutes, the official, while substantiating his claims with documentary evidences, voiced his frustrations, stating that the senior officer who he claimed was tribalistic, treated him like a slave, denied him leave and extorted his personal funds.

In the statement, Enenche said that

“in line with global best practices, the Military High Command has commenced investigation on the viral video with a view to unraveling the true state of affairs.”

He said the outcome of the investigation would be made public when concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions