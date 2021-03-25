Defence Intelligence seeks partnership with Immigration on intel-sharing to curb insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen Samuel Adebayo, has called for collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Intelligence sharing in view of the service’s robust data command and control centre.

Adebayo reportedly stated this when he led a delegation of principal officers on a working visit to the NIS’s headquarters, in Abuja, according to a statement by the NIS spokesperson James Sunday, issued to newsmen on Thursday, March 25.

Adebayo revealed that the NIS had evolved with a record of uploading over 150,000 Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (STLD).

According to him, this makes Nigeria the first African country and the 54th in the world in achieving the feat.

In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of the agency, Mr Muhammad Babandede, said that security services must endeavour to share Intelligence real time and work together to bring an end to the security challenges facing the country.

He said the security agencies could overcome with the deployment of an integrated Intelligence machinery to decimate bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the country.

Babandede also said that all the criminal elements transforming into various organised criminal groups, attacking innocent and defenseless citizens could be dealt with through the joint collaboration.

