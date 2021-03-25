Defence Intelligence seeks partnership with Immigration on intel-sharing to curb insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Defence Intelligence seeks partnership with Immigration on intel-sharing to curb insecurity
The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen Samuel Adebayo, has called for collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Intelligence sharing in view of the service’s robust data command and control centre.
Adebayo reportedly stated this when he led a delegation of principal officers on a working visit to the NIS’s headquarters, in Abuja, according to a statement by the NIS spokesperson James Sunday, issued to newsmen on Thursday, March 25.
Adebayo revealed that the NIS had evolved with a record of uploading over 150,000 Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (STLD).
According to him, this makes Nigeria the first African country and the 54th in the world in achieving the feat.
READ ALSO: Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of the agency, Mr Muhammad Babandede, said that security services must endeavour to share Intelligence real time and work together to bring an end to the security challenges facing the country.
He said the security agencies could overcome with the deployment of an integrated Intelligence machinery to decimate bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the country.
Babandede also said that all the criminal elements transforming into various organised criminal groups, attacking innocent and defenseless citizens could be dealt with through the joint collaboration.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...