Defence Minister meets military veterans over threat of nationwide protest

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd.) has intervened in the agitation by groups of military veterans over their security debarment allowance.

The ex-military officers had said that they were not included in the list of beneficiaries of security debarment allowance by the federal government and therefore threatened a nationwide protest.

A statement on Saturday by the media assistant to the defence minister, Mohammed Abdulkadiri, said due to the development that Magashi met with the leadership of military veteran groups in Abuja.

He said the minister, at the meeting, which was attended by the leadership of the Nigerian Legion, Veterans Federation of Nigeria, Coalition of Concerned Veterans and the Retired Army, Navy and Airforce officers in Abuja, made them to understand that they were not entitled to the debarment allowance because the law on the payment was not retroactive.

According to the statement, the military veterans were represented at the meeting by the General Secretary, Nigerian Legion, Group Capt. Kayode Abe (retd.) and the Spokesperson for the Coalition of the Concerned Veterans, Abiodun Durowaye.

The statement, however, noted that Magashi instructed the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin to address other issues the military veterans were agitating for, which included the demand for the wide gap between the pensions of the Brigadier- Generals and the Major-Generals and incremental issue as a result of the increase in the minimum wage to be addressed.

And also, the issue of restricted health insurance and the need to institute burial support for the military veterans.

“The bone of contention according to the veterans is that they were unjustifiably excluded from the payment of the Security Debarment Allowance aimed at preventing retired personnel from using the knowledge and skills acquired while in the service against the state.

“While making an appeal for inclusion in the payment of the SDA, they argued that they too met the required criteria to be paid having acquired knowledge and skills while in the service.

“The Minister of Defence, who is also a bonafide member of the veterans, said the issue of SDA shouldn’t be a reason to protest pointing out that the provision in the Manual of the Financial Administration for the Armed Forces is clear.”

The Chief of Account and Budget, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Jakko, had at the meeting, according to Abdulkadiri, told the veterans that President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) signed and approved SDA on the February 24, 2018 but backdated the policy to take effect from November 9, 2017, payable to all personnel on retirement and noting that the policy did not cover the agitating veterans who retired before this date.

