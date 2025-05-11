Defence minister reverses self, backs National Assembly’s proposed security summit

In a significant policy reversal, Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru has thrown his weight behind the upcoming national security summit initiated by the National Assembly, hailing it as a “timely initiative to tackle Nigeria’s growing security concerns.”

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Badaru pledged his full support and active participation in the two-day event, committing to help ensure that the summit’s recommendations are implemented effectively.

“When you hold a summit, you hear people speak, gather perspectives, and take those insights back to review and strengthen our strategy, which is translated into action. That’s how change happens,” Badaru stated.

His endorsement marks a sharp departure from comments he made last Wednesday at an inter-ministerial briefing, where he appeared to downplay the value of a summit in favour of simply developing a new security strategy. He also challenged the House of Representatives’ assertion that insurgents wield more sophisticated arms than the Nigerian military.

Read also: PDP leaders hold crucial strategy session to resolve internal rifts, stop defections

The Defence Minister’s earlier remarks drew a strong rebuke from the Senate on Thursday, which cautioned him against making statements that could fuel tensions between the executive and legislative branches.

Now adopting a more conciliatory tone, Badaru acknowledged the need for dialogue and inclusive decision-making to address the nation’s complex security landscape.

“I will participate in the National Assembly security summit and ensure that whatever outcomes from the summit are translated into action and lead to tangible results. It is a commendable move towards inclusive policy-making,” he added.

With the Defence Minister now onboard, expectations are high that the summit will serve as a meaningful step toward coordinated national efforts to combat insecurity.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now