Defending champions Algeria announce squad for AFCON 2021

Defending champions Algeria have announced a strong squad for the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold next month.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Qatar-based striker Baghdad Bounedjah are set to lead the attack of the squad.

The Desert Fennecs secured the title at the last edition of the tournament in Egypt in 2019, when they defeated Senegal in the final.

Algeria are, this time, drawn in Group E alongside Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.

They will begin their title defence when they file out against Sierra Leone on 11 January.

The rescheduled competition, which was initially billed to hold this year but was postponed because of COVID-19, will now take place between 9 January and 6 February in Cameroon.

Algeria squad of Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Rais M’Bolhi (Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz, France), Moustapha Zeghba (Damac, Saudi Arabia).

Defenders: Djameleddine Benlamri (Qatar SC, Qatar), Aissa Mandi (Villareal, Spain), Mohamed Amine Tougai, Ilyes Chetti, Abdelkader Bedrane (all Esperance, Tunisia), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Youcef Atal (Nice, France), Houcine Benayada (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Mohamed Reda Halaimia (Beerschot, Belgium), Mehdi Tahrat (Al Gharafa, Qatar)

Midfielders: Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan, Italy), Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente, Netherlands), Adem Zorgane (Charleroi, Belgium), Haris Belkebla (Brest, France), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray, Turkey), Sofiane Bendebka (Al Fateh, Saudi Arabia).

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, England), Adam Ounas (Napoli, Italy), Youcef Belaïli (Unattached), Said Benrahma (West Ham United, England), Yacine Brahimi (Al Rayyan, Qatar), Farid Boulaya (Metz, France), Islam Slimani (Lyon, France), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Mohamed Amine Amoura (Lugano, Switzerland).

