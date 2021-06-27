Defending champions Portugal out of Euros with slim defeat to Belgium

Defending champions Portugal have been knocked out of the Euro 2020 after falling to a defeat to Belgium on Sunday.

The round of 16 clash, considered as one of the toughest tie of the round, saw holders Portugal lose 1-0 to world highest-ranked team, Belgium.

The only goal of the game was scored by Thorgen Hazard, whose brilliant strike from 20 yards opened scoring in the 42nd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo was hoping to score his 110th international goal to become the world record holder, but could not earn a goal.

Portugal had chances, with Diogo Jota missing several efforts, Ruben Dias header being saved and a late Raphael Guerreiro drive striking the post.

But the win for Belgium sets up a clash between the world number one team and Italy, who are also yet to lose a game in the tournament.

