Defending champions Portugal out of Euros with slim defeat to Belgium
Defending champions Portugal have been knocked out of the Euro 2020 after falling to a defeat to Belgium on Sunday.
The round of 16 clash, considered as one of the toughest tie of the round, saw holders Portugal lose 1-0 to world highest-ranked team, Belgium.
The only goal of the game was scored by Thorgen Hazard, whose brilliant strike from 20 yards opened scoring in the 42nd minute.
Read Also: Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands to reach Euros quarterfinals
Cristiano Ronaldo was hoping to score his 110th international goal to become the world record holder, but could not earn a goal.
Portugal had chances, with Diogo Jota missing several efforts, Ruben Dias header being saved and a late Raphael Guerreiro drive striking the post.
But the win for Belgium sets up a clash between the world number one team and Italy, who are also yet to lose a game in the tournament.
