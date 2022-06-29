Defense chief, Irabor harps on political solution to insecurity, assures Nigerians of safe elections in 2023

Chief of Defense Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, has hammered on the political dimension to the security crises in most parts of the country.

Irabor, who featured on an Arise TV interview on Wednesday, said a consideration of political factors responsible for the problem was a way to go.

Irabor’s statement was in relation to the incarceration of the leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Igbo traditional and religious leaders had in a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari appealed for the release of Kanu as a way to mitigate the ongoing crisis in the South-East region.

Responding, the President said the case was within the jurisdiction of the court, stressing his pledge to punish whoever tramples on the peace of the country.

General Irabor thus said the security agencies would not watch the country burn, stressing their commitment to zeroing criminal proclivities in the country.

He also assured Nigerians that the 2023 elections would be conducted in a peaceful and safe atmosphere.

“Those who are idle hands will be engaged and the security agencies will zero on those with criminal proclivities. This is the way to go and whatever solution regarding the political settlement on any crisis is the way to go.

“That there are political solutions does not mean the security agencies and armed forces will fold their hands and leave the nation to burn. This is so that our land will not turn to a jungle without law and order.

“We believe and I assure Nigerians that the 2023 elections will be conducted under a secure atmosphere and we are working closely with the police and other security agencies to providing security guarantees to INEC and other stakeholders with a safe space”, he said.

