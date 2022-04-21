Defense minister charges NAF to sustain fight against Boko Haram insurgents, bandits

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen Bashir Magashi (retd), on Thursday, urged officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force to sustain the tempo in its ongoing campaign against the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits despite the recent air crash in Kaduna.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mohammad Abdulkadri, the minister charged the NAF personnel not to allow the incident to discourage them in the fight against the criminals.

Magashi also described as heroes, the two pilots of the NAF jet, Flt. Lt, Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flt. Lt. Elijah Haruna Karatu, who died in the plane crash.

The statement read: “The Defence Minister, with a deep sense of loss, said the sad occurrence has unfortunately depleted the human capital assets of the Nigerian Air Force in these challenging times when the service is professionally and tactically deploying its rich air powers in a joint operating environment with land forces to end all threats to national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

