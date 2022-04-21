Connect with us

News

Defense minister charges NAF to sustain fight against Boko Haram insurgents, bandits

Published

11 mins ago

on

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen Bashir Magashi (retd), on Thursday, urged officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force to sustain the tempo in its ongoing campaign against the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits despite the recent air crash in Kaduna.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mohammad Abdulkadri, the minister charged the NAF personnel not to allow the incident to discourage them in the fight against the criminals.

READ ALSO: Army chief, Yahaya, charges troops to crush Boko Haram insurgents, bandits

Magashi also described as heroes, the two pilots of the NAF jet, Flt. Lt, Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flt. Lt. Elijah Haruna Karatu, who died in the plane crash.

The statement read: “The Defence Minister, with a deep sense of loss, said the sad occurrence has unfortunately depleted the human capital assets of the Nigerian Air Force in these challenging times when the service is professionally and tactically deploying its rich air powers in a joint operating environment with land forces to end all threats to national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 × 4 =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...