Politics
Deji Adeyanju calls for unity among opposition parties in 2023
Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called on opposition parties in the country to work together in order to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.
Deji said this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.
There are ongoing alliance talks between the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as preparations for 2023 elections heat up.
Some Nigerians had canvassed for the alliance of all third force political parties in order to dislodge the two dominant parties in the country.
Read also:Activist Deji Adeyanju urges singer Davido to run for political office in 2023
Both LP and NNPP, according to Deji, would have slim votes in the northern and southern parts of the country if they contest alone.
He stressed that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, and former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, should set aside personal interests and unite in the interest of the country.
He said: “Peter Obi won’t score up to 3% of total votes cast in northern states in Nigeria. Kwankwanso won’t also get 3% votes in any southern states. The challenges of 2023 are beyond visible the blind. This is why opposition should unite except they are working for Tinubu.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...