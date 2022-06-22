Deji Adeyanju calls for unity among opposition parties in 2023

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called on opposition parties in the country to work together in order to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

Deji said this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

There are ongoing alliance talks between the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as preparations for 2023 elections heat up.

Some Nigerians had canvassed for the alliance of all third force political parties in order to dislodge the two dominant parties in the country.

Both LP and NNPP, according to Deji, would have slim votes in the northern and southern parts of the country if they contest alone.

He stressed that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, and former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, should set aside personal interests and unite in the interest of the country.

He said: “Peter Obi won’t score up to 3% of total votes cast in northern states in Nigeria. Kwankwanso won’t also get 3% votes in any southern states. The challenges of 2023 are beyond visible the blind. This is why opposition should unite except they are working for Tinubu.”

