Politics
Deji Adeyanju slams impeachment plan, says 9th Assembly weakest in Nigeria’s history
Deji Adeyanju, a political analyst, has lampooned the plan by some members of the 9th National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the distressing state of the nation.
Senators in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in the last plenary walked out on the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and chanted ‘Buhari Must Go’ following his intentional disregard for their motion to impeach the President.
The Senate’s Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, who conveyed the grievances of other members during the plenary, noted that the impeachment plan was connected to the utter failure of President Buhari to address the worsening security crises in the country.
Read also: ‘They don’t give a damn!’, Deji Adeyanju reacts to APC Muslim-Muslim ticket
Aduda said: “We went into a closed-door session on the state of insecurity in Abuja and took cognisance that Nigeria is no longer safe
“Senate has recommended various measures and discovered that even Abuja is no longer safe.
“We agreed in the closed session that we will give President Muhammadu Buhari an ultimatum, but the Senate President Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan didn’t want us to raise the issue.
“However, we have issued six weeks for President Buhari to resolve insecurity or be impeached. We walked out of Chambers in protest.”
Reacting to the development in a tweet on Friday, Adeyanju said the impeachment plan was a mere bravado, adding that the Senators weren’t capable to undertake the task.
“Wow, 12 senators defecting from the APC to PDP is a big deal but we must all remember these are losers in APC. They are senators who failed to secure return tickets. The present set of parliamentarians are the weakest in Nigeria’s history. They can’t impeach Buhari”, the tweet read.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...