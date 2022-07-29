Deji Adeyanju slams impeachment plan, says 9th Assembly weakest in Nigeria’s history

Deji Adeyanju, a political analyst, has lampooned the plan by some members of the 9th National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the distressing state of the nation.

Senators in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in the last plenary walked out on the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and chanted ‘Buhari Must Go’ following his intentional disregard for their motion to impeach the President.

The Senate’s Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, who conveyed the grievances of other members during the plenary, noted that the impeachment plan was connected to the utter failure of President Buhari to address the worsening security crises in the country.

Aduda said: “We went into a closed-door session on the state of insecurity in Abuja and took cognisance that Nigeria is no longer safe

“Senate has recommended various measures and discovered that even Abuja is no longer safe.

“We agreed in the closed session that we will give President Muhammadu Buhari an ultimatum, but the Senate President Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan didn’t want us to raise the issue.

“However, we have issued six weeks for President Buhari to resolve insecurity or be impeached. We walked out of Chambers in protest.”

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Friday, Adeyanju said the impeachment plan was a mere bravado, adding that the Senators weren’t capable to undertake the task.

“Wow, 12 senators defecting from the APC to PDP is a big deal but we must all remember these are losers in APC. They are senators who failed to secure return tickets. The present set of parliamentarians are the weakest in Nigeria’s history. They can’t impeach Buhari”, the tweet read.

