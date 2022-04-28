Delay in hiring Eagles coach might cost Nigeria AFCON qualification —Chukwu

Former Nigeria international, Christian Chukwu is of the opinion that the delay in hiring a coach for the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) could be detrimental.

The national men’s football team have been without a coach since last month when the interim technical adviser, Austin Eguavoen, stepped down from his position.

The NFF would later terminate the contracts of all other members of the coaching crew following the team’s failure to secure a World Cup ticket.

The football body has since hired coaches for other national teams except the Super Eagles, and with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers about to begin, Chukwu believes the time to act is now.

“By now, we should have a coach because the competition is coming nearer,” Chukwu told Brila FM.

Read Also: Super Eagles to face Ecuador in friendly game June 2

“It is so near now. I don’t know what the problem is, but the people running our football should know what is happening.

“They have named other coaches in other teams except the Super Eagles, I don’t know what is delaying. That is how we will not qualify for the AFCON again,” he noted.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December.

The team, led by Eguavoen, failed to win over the Black Stars of Ghana in the final phase of the qualifiers as they were held to a 1-1 draw in Abuja after a goalless draw in Kumasi.

Nigeria had had coaching gaps since late 2021 when long-serving coach Gernot Rohr was shown the door, and it is yet to be clear who the NFF would hire to take charge of the Super Eagles.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now